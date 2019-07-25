Army chief General Bipin Rawat dismisses Imran Khan's claim that Pulwama attack was 'indigenous'

After Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan's meeting with President Donald Trump this week, Trump claimed that Khan had asked him to mediate between India and Pakistan to resolve the Kashmir dispute and even Prime Minister Narendra Modi had asked him to do the same.

This created a major controversy in India as the MEA denied all claims by Trump and stated that India has always maintained that Kashmir is a bilateral issue between India and Pakistan and will not accept any third party intervention.

On Tuesday, Khan said that the Pulwama terror attack in Kashmir was an "indigenous" incident. He also added that Pakistan's name came in the forefront because terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed claimed responsibility for the attack and it is based in his country.

Replying to Khan's comment, army chief General Bipin Rawat on Thursday said that the army knows the truth about the Pulwama attack. He confirmed that there is no need to get carried away by any statement. He also said that the army is well aware of how the Pulwama attack happened.

"We are aware of the truth. So we don't have to get carried away by any statement. The truth is known to us and our establishment. Our intelligence agencies had given ample proof of what had happened in Pulwama and that is all I would like to say."

Rawat further said, "I am quite sure the adversary will never attempt this again. This (Kargil War) was a big misadventure by Pakistan Army in 1999... My warning to Pakistan is do not ever attempt such a misadventure anytime in future."

During his recent US visit Khan was quoted saying, “It was a Kashmiri boy radicalised by the brutality of the security forces. He blew himself up. But because this group claimed responsibility, which was in India as well, Jaish-e-Mohammed is operating in India but Pakistan suddenly came in the limelight”.

India and Pakistan seemed to be nearing the brink of war after the 14 February Pulwama attack in Kashmir where 40 CRPF personnel were killed when a car filled with explosives rammed into the CRPF convoy.

Relation between the two neighbouring worsened further when on 26 February, India conducted an airstrike on Pakistan's Balakot to destroy the Jaish-e-Mohammed base. A day later, India and Pakistan engaged in an aerial dogfight, leading to the capture of IAF officer Abhinandan Varthaman, even though later he was released by Pakistan.

With inputs from agencies