Army aspirants protest against Agnipath scheme in multiple states; BJP office set ablaze in Bihar's Nawada

Protesters are demanding that the Centre roll back its newly launched four-year recruitment scheme for the armed forces

Protests against Agnipath, the Centre's new recruitment scheme for the armed forces erupted across multiple states on Thursday.

The stir has turned violent in multiple places. In Bihar, army aspirants set ablaze a train and blocked railway tracks leading to the cancellation of at least 22 trains.

Here's a look at the situation in places where the protests are taking place:

Bihar

Demonstrators torched three trains in the state.

A protester told ANI, "We prepared for long & now they've brought Tour of Duty (Agnipath) as a four-year job. (We) don't want that but the old recruitment process."

#WATCH | Bihar: Armed forces aspirants protest at Bhabua Road railway station, block tracks & set a train ablaze over #AgnipathRecruitmentScheme They say, "We prepared for long&now they've brought ToD (Tour of Duty) as a 4-yr job.Don't want that but the old recruitment process" pic.twitter.com/TmhfnhHiVg — ANI (@ANI) June 16, 2022

Protests have also spread to Jehanabad and Munger. A mob torched BJP's local office in Newada.

Also read: How's the josh? Why Centre's new Agnipath recruitment programme for soldiers is considered revolutionary

Uttar Pradesh In UP, army aspirants blocked roads and raised slogans demanding the withdrawal of the Agnipath scheme.

Haryana

Protests have been taking place in Gurugram, Palwal and Rewari. In Palwal, police personnel deployed at the DC residence resorted to aerial firing as protesters began pelting stones.

#WATCH | Haryana: Police personnel deployed at DC residence in Palwal resorted to aerial firing to warn protesters who were pelting stones at the residence amid their protest against #Agnipath scheme. They were protesting nearby; some Policemen injured, Police vehicles vandalised pic.twitter.com/Bfcb0IZsi8 — ANI (@ANI) June 16, 2022

Gurugram traffic police issued an advisory, saying, "Due to a local protest, traffic is diverted at Bilaspur Chowk (NH-48). All commuters using this route are requested to take alternative routes."

Uttarakhand

Protesters blocked traffic in Pittorgarh town. The blockade was removed after senior district officials and police officers reached the spot and pacified the protesters, Hindustan Times reported.

What are protesters demanding?

Demonstrators have raised objections to the scheme's short four-year tenure and the lack of pensions for Agniveers. There have raised concerns over career opportunities after an Agniveer's term.

The Centre on Tuesday launched the Agnipath scheme. As part of the initiative, 46,000 Agniveers will be recruited for a four-year duration in 2022.

Up to 25 percent of the Agvineers will be retained while the rest will let go with a severance package at the end of their service.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.