Armed robbers plunder train passengers in Andhra Pradesh's Nellore

Armed robbers targeted passengers for their money and valuables aboard the Hyderabad Superfast Express bound for Chennai in the early hours of Monday, as stated by railway authorities.

Following the crime, the gang pulled the emergency chain to halt the train, disembarked, and vanished into the green belt of Nellore district, Andhra Pradesh.

The incident unfolded around 2 am between Ulavapadu in Prakasam district and Thettu village in Nellore district.

According to reports from the railway police, around four to five robbers brandishing knives infiltrated sleeper coaches S2, S4, S5, S6, and S7.

Waking up passengers, they proceeded to forcefully relieve them of their belongings. Ongole’s railway sub-inspector of police, A Venkateshwarlu, informed that the attackers seemed to have thoroughly observed the train’s layout and embarked during a prior station stoppage.

They executed the robbery as the train navigated through a forested area. Following the theft, they triggered the emergency chain, bringing the train to a halt, and vanished under the cover of darkness, elaborated Venkateshwarlu.

Upon the train’s arrival at Kavali railway station, passengers promptly lodged a formal complaint with the railway police. The victims recounted that the robbers had made off with around 300 grams of gold ornaments and a substantial sum of cash.

As the incident fell within the jurisdiction of the Ongole railway police, the case was transferred to their purview. “We have filed a dacoity case and commenced an investigation,” confirmed the SI.

Coinciding with these events, another robbery endeavor on a train was thwarted thanks to the vigilance of the railway protection force. A distinct gang of armed thieves aimed to carry out a similar act against passengers aboard the Secunderabad-Tambaram Charminar Express, in the same vicinity near Thettu village.

Here, the dacoits gained entry into coaches S1 and S2 with intentions to rob. However, the presence of railway protection force personnel in these carriages prompted the gang to abort their mission and flee the scene.

“As soon as they spotted the police, the robbers leaped off the train, activating the emergency brakes. The police gave chase, but the criminals retaliated by pelting them with stones before making their getaway,” disclosed Venkateshwarlu.