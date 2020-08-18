ARIIA 2020 Rankings announced: IIT-Madras tops list of institutes in Atal rankings for innovation

ARIIA 2020 rankings | The rankings have been evaluated on the basis of several parameters, including budget and funding support, infrastructure and facilities, etc

ARIIA 2020 Rankings announced | The Atal Ranking of Institutions on Innovation Achievements (ARIIA) 2020 has been released on Tuesday by Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu. Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has topped the list and emerged as the best institute of national importance.

The Vice President, Shri M Venkaiah Naidu at the result announcement ceremony of Atal Ranking of Institutions on Innovation Achievements, 2020. #VPIVenkaiah #ARIIA2020 pic.twitter.com/WwMijtDVLP — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) August 18, 2020

Seven IITs of the country have made it to the list of institutes of national importance, central universities and centrally funded technical institutes (CFTIs). IIT Bombay has bagged the second spot, while IIT Delhi was ranked number 3.

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) in Bangalore has ranked fourth, while IIT Kharagpur was at the fifth position in the list.

According to a report by The Indian Express, for the first time, ARIIA 2020 had a special prize category for women-only higher educational institutions.

The top rank was bagged by Avinashlingam Institute for Home Sciences and Higher Education in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu while the second position was secured by Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University for Women, New Delhi.

The other five categories included centrally funded institutions, state-funded universities, state-funded autonomous institutions, private/deemed universities, private institutions.

In the government and government aided universities, the top position was secured by Institute of Chemical Technology (Maharashtra), followed by Panjab University (Chandigarh) and Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agriculture University (Haryana).

College of Engineering Pune got the top rank in the government or government-aided colleges category. PES College of Engineering and Coimbatore Institute of Technology got the second and third place respectively.

SR Engineering College in Telangana topped the category of the Private or self-financed Colleges. GH Raisoni College of Engineering in Nagpur (Maharashtra) was at number 2.

In the private or self-financed universities category, the first spot was secured by Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) in Odisha. SRM Institute of Science and Technology in Tamil Nadu stood second, followed by Vellore Institute of Technology (Tamil Nadu).

Check the complete list here.

This year marks the second edition of ARIIA. The Ministry of Education released the rankings of universities based on initiatives taken to promote entrepreneurship on the campus.A total of 674 institutions participated in this year's ranking.

A report by NDTV said ARIIA rankings 2020 have been evaluated on the basis of several parameters. These are budget and funding support, infrastructure and facilities, awareness, promotions, and support for idea generation and innovation.

It also includes promotion and support for entrepreneurship development, innovative learning methods and courses, intellectual property generation, technology transfer and commercialisation and innovation in the governance of the institution.