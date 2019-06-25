Argument over old Rs 10 note costs 35-year-old Mumbai man his life; police charge vegetable vendor with murder

Mumbai: An argument over an old Rs 10 banknote cost a 35-year-old man his life in Dadar in Mumbai, police said on Tuesday.

According to police, the victim Mohammed Hanif Siddhiqui had handed the old banknote to a vendor while purchasing vegetables from him outside Dadar (West) railway station on Monday night.

An argument broke out between the two over the old currency, which soon turned into a scuffle during which the vendor allegedly stabbed Siddiqui with a knife. Siddhiqui was rushed to hospital where he was declared dead, he said.

The vegetable seller, who fled from the crime scene, was later arrested. A case of murder has been registered against the accused, the official said.

