Arani Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Arani Lok Sabha Constituency
Constituency Number: 12
Total Electors: 13,69,668 (2014 estimates)
Male Electors: 6,83,921
Female Electors: 6,85,747
Assembly Constituencies: Polur, Arani, Cheyyar, Vandavasi, Gingee, Mailam
Reserved: No
Delimited: Yes, it was created from erstwhile Vandavasi Lok Sabha constituency in 2008.
Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In the 2009 polls, M Krishnasamy of the Congress won the seat. In the last election, V Elumalai of the AIADMK won the seat.
Demography: Vanniyars are the dominant community in this constituency. It also has a sizeable Mudaliar and Dalit population. Agriculture is the biggest provider of livelihood here, followed by the handloom industry. Arani, after which this recently-created constituency is named, is known for its sarees.
Updated Date: May 23, 2019 12:51:19 IST