Arani Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Arani Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency Number: 12

Total Electors: 13,69,668 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 6,83,921

Female Electors: 6,85,747

Assembly Constituencies: Polur, Arani, Cheyyar, Vandavasi, Gingee, Mailam

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes, it was created from erstwhile Vandavasi Lok Sabha constituency in 2008.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In the 2009 polls, M Krishnasamy of the Congress won the seat. In the last election, V Elumalai of the AIADMK won the seat.

Demography: Vanniyars are the dominant community in this constituency. It also has a sizeable Mudaliar and Dalit population. Agriculture is the biggest provider of livelihood here, followed by the handloom industry. Arani, after which this recently-created constituency is named, is known for its sarees.

Your guide to the latest seat tally, live updates, analysis and list of winners for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 542 constituencies on counting day of the general elections.