Arani Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

India FP Research May 23, 2019 12:51:19 IST pollpedia

Election Result 2019 LIVE | Candidate, Constituency and Party-Wise Winner List

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
ACDP Sundar,K. 0 Votes 0% Votes
TIK Sakthivel K 0 Votes 0% Votes
INC Vishnu Prasad.M.K 0 Votes 0% Votes
NTK Tamizharasi.A 0 Votes 0% Votes
MNM Shaji V 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Elumalai S 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Elumalai K 0 Votes 0% Votes
BSP Sivaprakash K 0 Votes 0% Votes
NOTA Nota 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Senjeraja.K.N.K 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Kothandapani.B 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Senthamizhan G 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Perumal M 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Ramamurthy C 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Ramamurthy S 0 Votes 0% Votes
AIADMK Elumalai V 0 Votes 0% Votes
Arani Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency Number: 12

Total Electors: 13,69,668 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 6,83,921

Female Electors: 6,85,747

Assembly Constituencies: Polur, Arani, Cheyyar, Vandavasi, Gingee, Mailam

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes, it was created from erstwhile Vandavasi Lok Sabha constituency in 2008.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In the 2009 polls, M Krishnasamy of the Congress won the seat. In the last election, V Elumalai of the AIADMK won the seat.

Demography: Vanniyars are the dominant community in this constituency. It also has a sizeable Mudaliar and Dalit population. Agriculture is the biggest provider of livelihood here, followed by the handloom industry. Arani, after which this recently-created constituency is named, is known for its sarees.

Updated Date: May 23, 2019 12:51:19 IST

