APTET result 2018: CSE releases final answer keys; check at aptet.apcfss.in

The Commissioner of School Education, Government of Andhra Pradesh has released the final answer keys of the Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (APTET) 2018 on the official website: aptet.apcfss.in.

The Commissionerate had organized APTET 2018 from 10th to 19th June 2018 earlier this month for candidates seeking employment opportunities as Teachers for Classes 1 to 5, and Classes 6 to 8 in the government schools of the state of Andhra Pradesh.

Here is how you can download the answer keys for APTET 2018:

– Visit the official website: aptet.apcfss.in

– Click on the link 'Final Keys'

— Click on the PDF link for the chosen paper

— Download and print the PDF for future reference

CSE, AP aims to fill a total of 10,351 vacancies with the 7th edition of Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (APTET).