APTET result 2018: CSE releases final answer keys; check at aptet.apcfss.in

India FP Staff Jun 27, 2018 14:25:17 IST

The Commissioner of School Education, Government of Andhra Pradesh has released the final answer keys of the Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (APTET) 2018 on the official website: aptet.apcfss.in.

Representational image. PTI

The Commissionerate had organized APTET 2018 from 10th to 19th June 2018 earlier this month for candidates seeking employment opportunities as Teachers for Classes 1 to 5, and Classes 6 to 8 in the government schools of the state of Andhra Pradesh.

Here is how you can download the answer keys for APTET 2018:

– Visit the official website: aptet.apcfss.in

– Click on the link 'Final Keys'

— Click on the PDF link for the chosen paper

— Download and print the PDF for future reference

CSE, AP aims to fill a total of 10,351 vacancies with the 7th edition of Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (APTET).

 


Updated Date: Jun 27, 2018 14:25 PM

