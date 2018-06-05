APTET 2018 hall tickets released on official website; download at aptet.apcfss.in

The hall tickets of the Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (APTET 2018) have been released on the official website. Candidates who have registered for the test can download their hall tickets from aptet.apcfss.in.

The examination is scheduled to happen from 10 to 21 June in 13 districts of Andhra Pradesh apart from exam centres in Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Chennai.

Here are the steps to download the hall tickets:

- Go to the official website

- Click on 'Download hall ticket'

- Enter the required details: candidate id and date of birth

- Download and take a print out

In case a candidate is not able to download the hall ticket, he/ she should contact the Joint Director, TET of Commissioner of School Education, Anjaneya Towers, Ibrahimpatnam between 10 am to 5.30 pm on all working hours in person, the notification said. Request for issue of duplicate hall ticket will not be entertained after the examination in any case, it added.