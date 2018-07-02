APTET 2018: Andhra Pradesh TET results announced on official website; check at aptet.apcfss.in

The Commissioner of School Education, Government of Andhra Pradesh has released the results of the Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (APTET) 2018 on the official website: aptet.apcfss.in.

APTET 2018 was organised from 10 to 19 June 2018 for candidates seeking employment opportunities as Teachers for Classes 1 to 5, and Classes 6 to 8 in the government schools of the state of Andhra Pradesh.

Here are the steps to check the results:

1. Visit the official website: aptet.apcfss.in

2. Click on 'Results'

3. Enter the hall ticket number and date of birth

4. Click on 'Get Results'

5. Take a printout of the results for future reference

Commissioner of School Education, Government of Andhra Pradesh aims to fill a total of 10,351 vacancies with the 7th edition of Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (APTET).

