APTET 2018: Andhra Pradesh TET results announced on official website; check at aptet.apcfss.in

India FP Staff Jul 02, 2018 12:21:54 IST

The Commissioner of School Education, Government of Andhra Pradesh has released the results of the Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (APTET) 2018 on the official website: aptet.apcfss.in.

APTET 2018 was organised from 10 to 19 June 2018 for candidates seeking employment opportunities as Teachers for Classes 1 to 5, and Classes 6 to 8 in the government schools of the state of Andhra Pradesh.

Here are the steps to check the results:

1. Visit the official website: aptet.apcfss.in

2. Click on 'Results'

3. Enter the hall ticket number and date of birth

4. Click on 'Get Results'

5. Take a printout of the results for future reference

Commissioner of School Education, Government of Andhra Pradesh aims to fill a total of 10,351 vacancies with the 7th edition of Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (APTET).

As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified by Firstpost. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.


