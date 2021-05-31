The exam was supposed to be held on 1 August, however, now stands postponed. The written exam will now be conducted on 29 August, tentatively

The Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) has deferred the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) (10+2) Examination 2021. The exam was supposed to be held on 1 August, however, now stands postponed. The written exam will now be conducted on 29 August, tentatively. The decision has been taken due to the current pandemic situation in the state.

Aspirants can visit the official website apssb.nic.in to apply for the vacancies till 17 June, by 3 pm.

Steps to follow for registration:

Step 1: Go to the official website, apssb.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, under the ‘Apply’ tab, click on the ‘apply online’ link for CHSL 2021

Step 3: Register yourself by entering the required details

Step 4: Select desired post and start filling the application form

Step 5: Upload all the required documents, pay the fee and submit the form

Step 6: Save a copy. If required, take a printout for future reference

Click here for the direct link to apply

The examination is scheduled to be held for the recruitment of Grade C posts in various departments of the state government. In total, there are 179 vacancies available.

Vacancy details:

Lower Divisional Clerk (LDC) District Establishment = 51

LDC = 82

Data Entry Operators = 17

Junior Secretariat Assistant = 8

Agriculture Field Assistant (Junior) = 11

Laboratory Assistant = 1

Record Keeper/Computer Operator = 9

Total vacancies = 179

Scheme of Examination

Only Stage 1 examination will be held for Agriculture Field Assistant and Laboratory Assistant posts. It will be a paper of 300 marks and will consist of objective-type multiple-choice questions. Out of these, 100 mark questions will come from General English, Elementary Maths, and General Knowledge each. To pass this paper, a candidate must score at least 33 percent marks in each of the subjects mentioned. There will be no negative marking and every question will carry 2 marks. The total aggregate marks should be greater than 45 percent.

For the rest of the posts, the qualifying exam is divided into two stages. Stage 1 will be exactly similar as mentioned above. The selected candidates for stage 2 will be 1:3 which means if there are 10 posts, 30 candidates will be selected for the next round.

The stage 2 examination will be a skill test. There will be a typing test of 35 words per minute on the computer. The second test of basic computer application will be for 50 marks. A candidate needs to score at least 33 percent marks to pass this test. The skill test will be a qualifying type exam and candidates will get the result in the form of either pass or fail. No marks will be revealed. Those who qualify for both rounds will be called for document verification.