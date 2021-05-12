The online application process for a total of 179 vacancies will begin from 18 May while the last date to apply is 17 June

The Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) has announced the notification for the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2021. The online application process for a total of 179 vacancies will begin from 18 May while the last date is 17 June. Aspirants can apply by visiting the official website apssb.nic.in. The tentative written examination date is 1 August.

Once the process begins, aspirants can follow these simple steps to apply:

Visit the website, apssb.nic.in Click on the online application link once it gets active on 18 May Enter all the required details Upload recent coloured photograph in jpeg/jpg/png format Upload a scanned copy of the digital signature and pay the fee Review all the information and submit the form Save a copy of the form. If required, take a printout

The application fee for General candidates is Rs 200 while APST candidates have to pay Rs 150 (to be paid online only). There is no fee for Persons with Disabilities (PWD).

Eligibility criteria:

A candidate should be between 18 to 32 years There is a relaxation of 5 years for Arunachal Pradesh Scheduled Tribe students For Persons with Disabilities (PWD), there is an upper age relaxation of 10 years A candidate must be a citizen of India

Applicants will be selected on the basis of objective type multiple-choice questions and skill test. The objective type exam (of 300 marks) will have questions of Elementary Math, General English, and General Knowledge.