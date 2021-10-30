APSET 2021: Exam to be held on 31 October; check details here

Candidates are required to carry a copy of their admit cards, a black/blue pen and a valid photo identity proof to the examination centre.

The Andhra Pradesh State Eligibility Test (APSET) 2021 will be organised by Andhra University, Visakhapatnam on Sunday (31 October). Candidates can download the admit cards for the exam at the official website https://apset.net.in/.

Steps to download hall tickets:

― Visit the official website at https://apset.net.in/

― Click on the link for the APSET admit card that is given on the main page

― Enter the requisite details, such as your password and email id, to login

― The APSET 2021 card will appear on your screen

― Check the APSET hall ticket and save a copy for use in the future

Direct link to download APSET 2021 admit cards:

https://apset.net.in/loginstu.aspx

The university has also issued certain guidelines for the exam. Candidates need to carry a copy of their admit cards, a black/blue pen and a valid photo identity proof to the examination centre for the OMR-based pen-and-paper exam.

Candidates are also required to carry their recent passport size photographs to the centre. The invigilator may paste the photograph on the attendance sheet during the exam.

Items such as calculators, electronic devices, study materials and stationery items will not be allowed inside the centres.

APSET 2021 is held for the recruitment of and promotion of Assistant Professors and Lecturers in degree colleges and universities. The exam is open to candidates who have obtained their Master’s Degree with a minimum of 55 percent marks.

Candidates who have appeared for the final examination of their post-graduation degree and are awaiting results can also appear for the exam. However, they will be considered eligible for the position of or Assistant Professor only if they obtain at least 55 percent in the final exam. The applicants need to secure the required percentage within two years of the APSET result, otherwise they will be disqualified.