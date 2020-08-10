APSET 2020 application process to begin from 14 August at apset.net.in

The examination will be conducted on 6 December and the hall tickets will be released on 26 November

The online registration process for Andhra Pradesh State Eligibility Test (APSET) 2020 will begin from 14 August. The last date for submitting the APSET 2020 application without late fee is 19 September.

Candidates can submit the application with a late fee of Rs 2,000 till 9 October. Those who want to apply will be able to do so by visiting the official website apset.net.in.

According to Careers360, those belonging to the General and Economically Weaker Section (EWS) category will have to pay application fee of Rs 1,200, while those from the Other Backward Classes (OBC) will be charged Rs 1,000. Candidates from Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (SC/ST) category will have to pay Rs 700.

Andhra Pradesh State Eligibility Test (APSET) is held for the post of assistant professors and lecturers. Those who get shortlisted will be eligible for recruitment in degree colleges and universities.

How to apply

Go to the official website of APSET at https://apset.net.in/. Click on the link for online application. Register using your mobile number and email ID. Fill application form by providing required details. Pay application fee. Take printout of the filled form for future reference.

Eligibility criteria for APSET 2020

In terms of age criterion, there is no upper age limit for APSET 2020, reported India Today.

Those who have completed master’s degree with minimum 55 per cent marks are eligible to appear for APSET 2020. Candidates who cleared PG course by September 1991 and hold PhD degree will get five percent relaxation in minimum marks criterion.