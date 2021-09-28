The Optical Mark Reader (OMR) test, which is being conducted for the post of Junior Engineer( Civil) under the water resource department in Assam, is slated to be conducted on 3 October

The admit cards for the Junior Engineer (Civil) Exam 2021 have been released by the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC). The registered candidates can now visit the official APSC website, apsc.nic.in, to check and download their hall tickets.

The Optical mark reader (OMR) test, which is being conducted for the post of Junior Engineer( Civil) under the water resource department in Assam, is slated to be conducted on 3 October.

Here are the steps to download the APSC JE Civil 2021 admit card:

Step 1: Visit the official APSC website - apsc.nic.in

Step 2: Search and open the admit card link for Junior Engineer (Civil) under Water Resources Department under the ‘Call Letters/Admit Cards’ section

Step 3: As the new page opens, enter your application number or roll number and date of birth

Step 4: After verifying the credentials, click on the view button

Step 5: Your APSC JE 2021 admit card will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Check all the details mentioned on the hall ticket and save a copy for future use

Direct link to download APSC Je admit card: https://apscrecruitment.in/#/auth/admitcard

The exam is scheduled to be held in two sessions. The first session will take place from 10.00 am to 12 noon while the timing of the second session is from 1.30 pm to 3.30 pm.

This recruitment drive aims at filling a total of 89 posts of the Junior Engineering (JE) Civil.

The commission has already released a list of candidates on the official website (apsc.nic.in) whose application forms are found eligible to appear for the exam. As per reports, a total of 3,495 students have been declared eligible to appear for the test.

