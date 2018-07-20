APSC cash-for-job scam: 19 arrested officers, including BJP MP RP Sarma's daughter, sent to 11-day police custody

Guwahati: A special court in Guwahati on Thursday sent the 19 people, including the daughter of BJP MP RP Sharma, arrested in the cash-for-job scam in Assam to 11 days police custody.

The arrested include 13 Assam Civil Services (ACS), three Assam Police Service (APS) and three allied service officials.

The court sent the 19 officials of the 2016 batch to 11 days custody. The police had asked for 14 days.

The ACS officers are Utpal Bhuyan, Barnali Das, Susovan Das, Dhruvojyoti Chakraboty, Manzoor Ilahi Laskar, Moon Mazoomdar, Mustafa Ahmed Borbhuyan, Md Saibur Rahman Borbhuyan, Monika Teronpi, Ganesh Chandra Das, Srabanti Sen Gupta, Deepsikha Phukan and Leena Krishna Kakati.

The APS officers are Gulshan Daolagpu, Bhargav Phukan and Pallavi Sharma who is daughter of BJP Lok Sabha MP from Assam RP Sarma.

The allied service officers are District Transport Officer Suranjita Hazarika, Superintendent of Taxes Rituraj Neog and Inspector of Taxes Nipon Kumar Pathak.

The court rejected Pallavi Sharma's bail petition sighting her father to undergo kidney operation on 30 July.

The 19 officials were arrested on Wednesday in Guwahati where they were summoned for a handwriting test in the Police Special Branch office.

Dibrugarh Superintendent of Police Gautam Bora, who led a team of police from the district investigating into the scam, said the handwriting of the 19 did not match their answer sheets that were found to be fake earlier during forensic tests.

The 19 officials were selected in examinations conducted by the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) whose arrested then Chairman Rakesh Pal and three other officials of the Commission were arrested in 2016 for their alleged involvement in a cash-for-job scam.

The police from Dibrugarh had earlier arrested 35 government officials in this connection and they include prime accused Rakesh Paul, Commission member Samedur Rahman and Basanta Kumar Doley, besides Assistant Controller of Examinations Pabitra Kaibarta.

All these officers have been accused of bribing Rakesh Pal, who is also currently in jail, and using unfair means in the examinations to qualify for the state civil services.