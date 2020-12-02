APSC AE 2020: Assam Public Service Commission releases admit card for screening test at apsc.nic.in
The test will be conducted at 13 designated exam centres. A total of 3,989 candidates have been shortlisted to take the screening test
Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the admit card for the Assistant Engineer (Civil) screening test on its official website - apsc.nic.in.
According to a report by Hindustan Times, candidates who have successfully registered for the APSC Assistant Engineering (Civil) screening test will have to enter their roll number to download the hall ticket.
As per a report by Jagran Josh, the APSC AE screening test will be conducted on 6 December. The General Studies paper will be from 10 am to 12 pm, while the civil engineering paper will be from 1:30 pm to 3:30 pm. Both the papers are out of 100 marks.
The recruitment exam is being conducted to fill 577 vacant posts of Assistant Engineer (Civil) under the P&RD department.
Steps to download APSC AE admit card 2020:
Step 1: Log on to the official website of Assam Public Service Commission - apsc.nic.in.
Step 2: On the homepage, under the Latest Updates, tap on the link that reads, "Download admit card for Screening Test for the post of Assistant Engineer(C) under P&RD (Advt. No. 03/2020 dated 26-06-2020."
Step 3: You will be directed to a new page where you will have to enter your exam roll number and press the Submit button.
Step 4: Your APSC AE screening test admit card 2020 will appear on your screen.
Step 5: Check your name, roll number, and other details before saving and taking a printout of your hall ticket.
Click here for the direct link to download APSC AE admit card 2020.
Admit card is an important document for the APSC AE screening test 2020. Candidates must make sure that they carry a printout of the hall ticket at the exam centre on the day of the test. If they fail to do so, they will not be allowed to appear for the test.
