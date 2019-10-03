APPSC Forest Range Officer Admit Card 2019: Check psc.ap.gov.in to download admit card; mains exam from 22 October

APPSC Forest Range Officer Admit Card 2019 | The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has on Thursday (3 October, 2019) released the hall ticket for the main examination for the recruitment of Forest Range Officers (FRO). Candidates who have qualified for the exam can download their hall tickets from the official website of the APPSC (psc.ap.gov.in).

Click here for the direct link to download the APPSC FRO main examination hall ticket.

Steps to download APPSC Forest Range Officer Admit Card:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission — psc.ap.gov.in.

Step 2: On the home page, click on the link "Hall Tickets for Mains Examination Forest Range Officers in AP Forest Service".

Step 3: Log in with your user ID and enter your mobile number.

Step 4: The APPSC FRO main hall ticket will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download the hall ticket and take a print.

According to The Times of India, the APPSC will conduct the main examination for FROs (Forest Range Officers) on 22, 23, and 24 October, 2019.