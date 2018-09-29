Apple executive killed: UP constable arrested for murder, says he opened fire on victim Vivek Tiwari in self-defence

Lucknow: A Uttar Pradesh constable on Saturday was arrested and booked for murder after he shot a young Apple executive from close range, an official said.

A colleague of the deceased said the police constable, failing to stop Apple sales manager Vivek Tiwari during a checking, chased him and shot him in the neck and killed him.

The incident happened at around 1.30 am when Tiwari was heading home after the launch of iPhone X plus along with Sana Khan, his colleague. She said after they were fired at, Tiwari got scared and hit the car against a pillar of an underpass and sustained more injuries.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Lucknow Kalanidhi Naithani said constable Prashant Chowdhary has been booked for murder after Khan filed an FIR.

According to the police, when the constable at Gomtinagar extension signalled Tiwari to stop for checking, he tried to flee. Tiwari sped away and hit a bike rode by two constables, who then chased him and shot him. The constable fired in self-defence, an officer said.

A second policeman has also been arrested, and medical examination of both was underway to ascertain whether they were drunk when the incident took place, an official informed.

A post-mortem is being conducted to know whether Tiwari died of bullet injury or injuries sustained after his vehicle hit the pillar, the official said.