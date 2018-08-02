You are here:
APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU) B.Tech second semester result declared; check score at ktu.edu.in

India FP Staff Aug 02, 2018 10:45:05 IST

The second semester (S2) result for B.Tech courses has been declared by the APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU). The students can check their results on the official website, ktu.edu.in.

Representational image. AFP

How to check the results:

- Log in to the official KTU website, ktu.edu.in

- Click on ‘Results’ button on the top

- Click on ‘B.Tech S2 (R&S) Exam April 2018 (S2 Result)’ link

- Click on ‘View Results’ against the college

- The result will download as a pdf

The second-semester B.Tech exam was conducted in the month of April. The average passing percentage for all the streams was 76.5%. The design and engineering stream scored 94%, whereas the engineering graphics stream secured only 70%.


Updated Date: Aug 02, 2018 10:45 AM

