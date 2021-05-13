Students can apply by downloading the form from the official website and sending it to the institute with a DD of Rs 900 or payment can also be made online

The Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication (AIMC) Entrance Exam 2021 will be conducted again on 9 June.

The last date to apply for the exam is 8 June. It was previously held on 8 May.

Students can apply by paying Rs 900 to the institute in cash or by sending DD in favour of the Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication, payable at New Delhi. They will receive the prospectus and the application form. Once filled, the form has to be sent back to the institute.

Alternatively, students can download the form from the website - apeejay.edu/aimc - and send it to the institute with a DD of Rs 900 or payment can also be made online by using the AIMC application number.

Interested candidates can follow these steps to apply:

Step 1: Visit the website - apeejay.edu/aimc

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the desired course

Step 3: A new page will load. Now, select the option to ‘Apply Online’

Step 4: Enter the required details to register

Step 5: Log in to your account and fill in the application form, pay the fee, and upload the required documents

Step 6: After submitting the AIMC entrance form, download it

Step 7: Take a print out and save it for future reference

In order to get admission in Mass Communication and Journalism courses at AIMC, one of the most important criteria is the score of the candidate in the entrance exam. Applicants who score more than 60 percent marks in graduation will get direct admission to the course.

Candidates who have more than 60 percent marks in both the first and second year of graduation will be exempted to give the written test. They will be selected based on their performance in the interview.