APCOS recruits 47,000 outsourced staff for various govt departments; CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to hand over appointment letters today

Besides salary, staff recruited via the Andhra Pradesh Corporation for Outsourced Services (APCOS) programme would be provided benefits like EPF and ESI

The Andhra Pradesh Corporation for Outsourced Services (APCOS) has recruited the first batch of outsourced employees for various state government departments. The YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government in Andhra Pradesh has launched APCOS to ensure transparency in recruiting outsourcing staff.

According to Times of India, 47,000 staff members have been hired and they would be handed over appointment letters by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The Andhra Pradesh government has also decided to follow reservation policy for recruitments via APCOS – 50 percent for Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribes, Backward Class and minorities, while the remaining 50 percent would be for women, reported The New Indian Express.

Out of the 50 percent for various categories, 15 percent seats is reserved for SCs, six percent for STs and 29 per cent for BCs and minorities.

The APCOS is responsible for hiring outsourced employees such as housekeeping staff and security personnel, among others, for state government departments. Besides salary, such staff would be provided benefits like EPF and ESI.

Last year in November, Reddy had launched the official website of APCOS during a review meeting on the Spandana programme. Unveiling the website, the Andhra Pradesh chief minister had said that all appointments made through APCOS would help check irregularities and ensure implementation of the government policy of reservations to SC, ST, BC, and minority communities and women, reported The Hindu.

The minister in-charge takes the role of the approving authority and the collector is entrusted with the responsibility of the convenor at the district level. On the other hand, at the state level, the minister concerned and department secretary head the programme.