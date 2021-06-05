Only once throughout the day, devotees can eat food items like sabudana khichdi, singhare ki puri, fruits and milk. It is expected that the devotees perform donation and chant Om Namo Bhagavate Vasudevaya during the vrat

According to the Purnimanta calendar, Sunday, 6 June marks Apara Ekadashi this year. Hindu devotees observe a fast or vrat on this day. The devotees pray to Lord Vishnu and seek his blessings by observing the fast on this day. In order to get countless or Apara blessings from the Lord, devotees observe Apara Ekadashi Vrat.

Apara Ekadashi Tithi

On Sunday, 6 June, Apara Ekadashi is going to be observed. The Ekadashi tithi is going to start on 5 June at 04:07 am and end on 6 June at 6:19 am. Finally, on 7 June, Hindu devotees can break the fast between 5:23 am and 8:10 am.

Apara Ekadashi Fast/Vrat

Apara Ekadashi vrat is almost two day long and ends after sunrise on 12th day. In order to observe the fast, devotees have to wake up early on the Ekadashi tithi and take a bath.

After taking a bath, devotees have to meditate and make a resolution that they are going to observe the Apara Ekadashi vrat with sincerity.

Only once throughout the day, devotees can eat food items like sabudana khichdi, singhare ki puri, fruits and milk. It is expected that the devotees perform donation and chant Om Namo Bhagavate Vasudevaya during the vrat.

Apara Ekadashi Katha

Legend says that a loved king named Mahidhwaj was killed by his greedy brother Vajradhwaj. The ghost of Mahidhwaj used to reside in a peepal tree and scare people. Dhaumya, a sage met the ghost of the king and learnt the reason behind his death.

It is believed that the sage shared his knowledge with the king and showed him the path to heaven. Dhaumya also observed Apara Ekadashi vrat in order to help Mahidhwaj in going to heaven.