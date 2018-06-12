You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

AP Inter Supplementary 1st, 2nd year results 2018 announced on official website: Check at bieap.gov.in

India FP Staff Jun 12, 2018 15:46:53 IST

The Andhra Pradesh Intermediate Public I and II Year Advanced Supplementary Exam Results 2018 have been declared on the official website of the board. The results were declared today around 12.00 pm on bieap.gov.in.

Here are the steps to check the results:

- Go to the official website: bieap.gov.in

- Click on the results link on the homepage

- Enter the required details

- Take a print out of the results for future reference

The exams were held in May while the annual exams for the AP first year began from 28 February and the second year exams started from 2 March.


Updated Date: Jun 12, 2018 15:46 PM

Also Watch

Watch: The true stories from Dharavi that inspired Rajinikanth's Kaala
  • Thursday, March 8, 2018 Watch: Cyrus Khan talks about Parkour, jumping across walls and why he hates sitting
  • Thursday, May 31, 2018 Unwind: India's basketball sensation Amjyot Singh has his eyes set on becoming an NBA regular
  • Monday, May 28, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Review of Solo: A Star Wars Story in 10 questions
  • Saturday, May 19, 2018 Social Media Star: Rajkummar Rao and Bhuvan Bam open up about selfie culture, online trolls

Also See






Social Media Star: Karan Johar and Mallika Dua talk about trolls, airport looks and beauty apps



Top Stories




Cricket Scores