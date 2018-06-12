AP Inter Supplementary 1st, 2nd year results 2018 announced on official website: Check at bieap.gov.in

The Andhra Pradesh Intermediate Public I and II Year Advanced Supplementary Exam Results 2018 have been declared on the official website of the board. The results were declared today around 12.00 pm on bieap.gov.in.

Here are the steps to check the results:

- Go to the official website: bieap.gov.in

- Click on the results link on the homepage

- Enter the required details

- Take a print out of the results for future reference

The exams were held in May while the annual exams for the AP first year began from 28 February and the second year exams started from 2 March.