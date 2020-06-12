AP Inter results 2020: Class 11, 12 marks to be announced today at 4 pm; students can check their scores at bie.ap.gov.in

AP Inter results 2020 | The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh, will declare Inter results 2020 for first and second year on 12 June at 4 pm on its official website. Candidates who appeared for the exams can check their result at https://bie.ap.gov.in/. A statement issued by the board said that the state minister of education Adimulapu Suresh will release the results today.

The evaluation process of Class 11 and 12 answer sheets has been completed, reported Careers 360. This year, the results have been delayed due to the coronavirus outbreak and subsequent lockdown.

The exams for Class 11 and 12 were conducted as per the schedule – from 4 to 21 March – and did not get affected due to imposition of first phase COVID-19 lockdown, which was put in place from 25 March.

According to Times Now, around eight to 10 lakh students take AP Inter first and second year examinations every year. About 4.80 lakh students appeared for Class 11 and almost the same number appear for Class 12.

The state government has decided to hold Andhra Pradesh Secondary School Certificate (AP SSC) exams as per the revised schedule. AP SSC 2020 will take place from 10 July. Only six papers will be conducted instead of 11.

State education minister Adimulapu Suresh said social distancing will be strictly followed at examination centres and the limited number of students will be allocated in each exam hall. Students are also required to wear masks at the center.

How to check AP Inter results

Step 1: Go to official website at https://bie.ap.gov.in/

Step 2: Clink on the link for AP Inter result (first and second year).

Step 3: Enter required details to log in and click on submit option.

Step 4: Result will appear on the screen.