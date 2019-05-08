AP ICET Result 2019: Karumudi Naga Suman tops the AP ICET 2019 as APSCHE announces result on sche.ap.gov.in

AP ICET Result 2019| Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher education (APSCHE) has declared the results for the Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test (AP ICET) 2019 today (8 May, 2019). The candidates who appeared for the AP ICET 2019 exam can check their scores through the official website of the council- sche.ap.gov.in

According to a report in The Times of India, Karumudi Naga Suman topped the exam while the second rank was secured by Kavya Sri.

Steps to check AP ICET result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website- sche.ap.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage click on the result tab.

Step 3: Enter your credentials like registration number and ICET hall ticket number to log in

Step 4: Once your result appears, download the PDF and take a print out of it for future reference.

The minimum marks required for general category students to make it to the merit list were 25 percent or 50 marks out of 200. As for the reserved category candidates there was no minimum qualifying marks.

AP ICET is a common entrance exam conducted to enroll the qualified students into the first year of MBA and MCA institutions in the state of Andhra Pradesh.

