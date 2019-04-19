AP ICET Admit Card 2019 to be released soon; candidates can download it from sche.ap.gov.in

AP ICET Admit Card 2019: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) is expected to release the admit card for the Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test (AP ICET) 2019. The examination scheduled to be held on 26 April,2019 will be conducted by Shri Venkateshwara University on behalf of Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education. Eligible candidates can check the official website for their admit card: sche.ap.gov.in.

Once the admit card is released on the site, students can download and keep a copy it for further use.

Steps to download the AP ICET Admit Card 2019:

Step 1: Open the official website: sche.ap.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads ‘AP ICET 19’.

Step 3: On the new page that opens, click on the link 'AP ICET 2019 hall ticket'.

Step 4: Enter your credentials like your registration number and log in.

Step 5: Once your admit card appears on the screen, download it from a relevant link and take a print out for future reference.

The exam will be of two and a half hours and will be conducted in two shifts at 10 am and 2.30 pm.

Candidates are required to carry their admit card to the examination hall, failing which they will not be allowed to sit for the exam.

According to a report in India Today, the answer key will be released on 26 April, 2019 after 6 pm. The commission is likely to declare the result by 6 May, 2019 on its official website.

The examination is conducted for admissions of qualified candidates into first year of Master of Business Administration (MBA) and Master of Computer Application (MCA).

