AP ICET 2020: Exam to be conducted on 10, 11 Sept; admit card to be released at sche.ap.gov.in

AP ICET 2020: Andhra Pradesh board will upload the admit card on its official website on 3 September; candidates will be required to carry it to the centre

AP ICET 2020: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has released the revised dates for the Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test (AP ICET). As per the new scheduled, the entrance test will be conducted on 10 and 11 September.

The admit card for the entrance examination will be released on 3 September on the council's official website — sche.ap.gov.in.

The timing of the examination and the date of the declaration of AP ICET 2020 result will soon be announced by the council on its official website.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, the preliminary answer key for AP ICET 2020 will be released on 12 September. Candidates can raise their objections, if any, by 14 September.

As per a report by Careers 360, along with the admit card, candidates appearing for the exam will have to carry a valid identity proof and get it verified at AP ICET exam centre.

In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, candidates will have to wear face mask, properly sanitise themselves and maintain social distancing at the time of the examination.

AP ICET is a common entrance exam conducted to enroll the qualified students into the first year of Master of Business Administration (MBA) and Master of Computer Application (MCA) institutions in the state of Andhra Pradesh.