AP High Court Recruitment 2021: Online application for direct recruitment of 55 civil judges open at hc.ap.nic.in

The High Court of Andhra Pradesh has said that applications will be accepted only in online mode till 2 January, 2021

The Andhra Pradesh High Court is inviting online applications for the recruitment of Civil Judge (Junior Division) via its official website hc.ap.nic.in. Willing and eligible candidates can apply on the website by 2 January, 2021.

The recruitment drive is being carried out to fill 68 vacancies of Civil Judge (Junior Division) in Andhra Pradesh State Judicial Service. Of the total vacancies 55 will be filled under direct recruitment and 13 vacancies will be filled under recruitment by transfer.

The High Court of Andhra Pradesh has said that applications will be accepted in online mode. Handwritten, typed, photocopy and printed application forms will not be accepted either directly or by post or by courier, or, in person.

The date, time, and venue of the examination will soon be released by the Andhra Pradesh High Court on its website.

According to a report in Jagran Josh, the upper age limit for candidates applying under direct recruitment has been fixed at 35 years as on 1 December 2020. There is a relaxation of 5 years for those belonging to backward classes, Scheduled Castes, and Scheduled Tribes. There is a relaxation of 10 years in the upper age limit for physically challenged (locomotor disability) applicants.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of screening test and Viva Voce.

A report by Hindustan Times said that candidates applying for the Andhra Pradesh Civil Judge (Junior Division) recruitment needs to be practising as an Advocate for not less than three years as on 3 December 2020.

Candidates belonging to OC/BC category will have to pay an application fee of Rs 800, while those belonging to SC/ST candidates will have to pay a registration fee of Rs 400.

SC/ ST candidates who are not residents of Andhra Pradesh will be required to pay the application fee of Rs 800.

The computer-based screening test will be of 100 marks and will comprise of 100 multiple-choice questions. Candidates will get a total of two hours to complete the examination.

To qualify for the screening test, candidates will be required to obtain 40 percent or above marks.

Click here to check other details regarding Andhra Pradesh High Court Civil Judge (Junior Division) recruitment 2021. Candidates can also access the web page to apply for Andhra Pradesh Civil Judge (Junior Division) recruitment 2021 directly by copying

the URL (http://hc.ap.nic.in/recruitment.html) and pasting it on their web browser's address bar or clicking here.