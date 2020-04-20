AP Grama volunteer recruitment 2020: Government invites applications on gswsvolunteer.apcfss.in till 24 April

The government of Andhra Pradesh has invited applications for the positions of Grama/Ward Sachivalyam volunteers. Candidates can visit the official site of AP Grama Sachivalayam - gswsvolunteer.apcfss.in - to apply till the deadline of 24 April.

After the scrutiny of the applications, shortlisted candidates will be interviewed by selection committees from 27 to 29 April. Candidates will be posted on duty from 1 May onwards. The notification mentioned that there is an immediate need to fill up the vacancies that arose due to the outbreak of COVID-19.

Eligibility for Grama Volunteers/Village volunteers 2020 posts:

The applicant should be at least 18 years of age as on 1 January, 2020 and not over 35 years.

Applicant should be a resident of the same panchayat for rural or same municipality in case of urban categories.

Educational qualifications:

Candidates of tribal areas will have studied till at least Class 10, while those of rural areas should have passed the intermediate. Applicants of urban areas should hold a degree from a recognised university.

Important dates

Opening date of online application: 20 April

Closing date of online application: 24 April

Scrutiny of applications: By 25 April

Interview by selection committees: 27 to 29 April

Intimation letters to selected volunteers: 27 to 29 April

Posting of volunteers: 1 May, 2020 onwards

The documents required at the time of applying online are caste certificate, Aadhaar number and proof of residence.

