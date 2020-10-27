AP Grama Sachivalayam results 2020 declared, check score and qualifying status at gramasachivalayam.ap.gov.in

The final answer key of the AP Grama Sachivalayam recruitment exam has also been released along with the result

AP Grama Sachivalayam 2020 result has been declared by Andhra Pradesh Grama Sachivalayam on Tuesday (27 October). Candidates who have appeared for the recruitment exam can check their score and qualifying status at - gramasachivalayam.ap.gov.in.

A report by The Times of India said that the results were announced by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy beforae being uploaded on the website.

To check the result, candidates will have to enter their registration number and date of birth correctly on the result portal.

According to a report by Scroll, the final answer key of the recruitment exam has also been released along with the result. The exam of AP Grama Sachivalayam was conducted between 20 and 26 September.

As per a report by Hindustan Times, the AP Grama Sachivalayam recruitment exam was conducted to fill a total of 16,208 vacancies. As many as 10,56,931 candidates have registered for the exam this year.

Steps to check AP Grama Sachivalayam result 2020:

Step 1: Log on to Andhra Pradesh Grama Sachivalayam official website - gramasachivalayam.ap.gov.in.

Step 2: Tap on the "Examination results" link on the homepage.

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page where you will have to enter your registration ID, password along with other credentials to login.

Step 4: The AP Grama Sachivalayam result 2020 will appear on your screen.

Step 5: Check your score, total, qualifying status before you save and take a print.

Here is the direct link to check AP Grama Sachivalayam result 2020: https://apgsvam20reports.apcfss.in/apVswsResult20201099451478.apgs