AP Grama Sachivalayam Notification 2019: Notification for 1.2 lakh jobs released on official website gramasachivalayam.ap.gov.in

AP Grama Sachivalayam Notification 2019 | In a notification released on the website, the Andhra Pradesh Grama Sachivalayam has advertised for a total of 1,26,728 vacancies across various posts. Interested candidates can check the notification at the official website- gramasachivalayam.ap.gov.in.

Those candidates who are eligible can apply up to 10 August. As per The Indian Express, to be eligible for the job, candidates will have to appear for a recruitment exam scheduled to be conducted on 1 September.

The Government of Andhra Pradesh has invited applications on its official website for posts that are divided into rural and urban categories. Candidates can visit the direct link to check the notifications for each post. The posts are listed as below:

1. Panchayat Secretary (Grade-V)

2. Village Revenue Officer (VRO) Grade-II

3. ANMs (Grade-III) (Only Female)

4. Animal Husbandry Assistant

5. Village Fisheries Assistant

6. Village Horticulture Assistant

7. Mahila Police and Women & Child Welfare Assistant

8. Engineering Assistant (Grade-II)

9. Panchayat Secretary (Grade-VI) Digital Assistant

10. Village Surveyor (Grade-III)

11. Welfare and Education Assistant

12. Ward Administrative Secretary

13. Ward Amenities Secretary (Grade-II)

14. Ward Sanitation & Environment Secretary (Grade-II)

15. Ward Education & Data Processing Secretary

16. Ward Planning & Regulation Secretary (Grade-II)

17. Ward Welfare & Development secretary (Grade-II)

Interested and eligible candidates will be required to apply a fee of Rs 200. However, for AP-natives and reserved category candidates, the fee is Rs 100.

Steps to apply to AP Grama Sachivalayam Recruitment 2019:

Step 1: Open the official website at gramasachivalayam.ap.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘one-time profile registration’

Step 3: On the new page, fill in your personal details and submit

Step 4: Enter your registration number to log-in

Step 5: Fill the form and make payment

The above-mentioned steps to apply to the post have not been independently verified by Firstpost.

With inputs from agencies