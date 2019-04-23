AP ECET Hall Ticket 2019: JNTU Ananthapur releases admit card; visit sche.ap.gov.in to download it

AP ECET 2019: Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Ananthapur, has released the admit card for the Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP ECET) today (23 April, 2019). Those candidates who have applied for the AP ECET examination can now check and download their admit card from the official website sche.ap.gov.in.

AP ECET examination which was earlier scheduled to be held on 19 April, 2019, has been rescheduled for 30 April, 2019, from 10 am to 1 pm. Candidates can download their hall ticket until the examination date which is 30 April, 2019. However, it is advised that a candidate downloads their AP ECET hall ticket beforehand.

Steps to download the AP ECET admit card 2019

Step 1: Go to the official website sche.ap.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage click on the link that reads ‘AP ECET’.

Step 3: It will redirect you to a new page.

Step 4: Click on the link that says ‘hall ticket download’.

Step 5: Enter your registration number and date of birth to log in.

Step 6: Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Step 7: Download it from a relevant link and take a print out for future use.

Candidates are required to download the admit card as without it they won’t be permitted to sit for the exam.

AP ECET is an entrance exam conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Ananthapur, on behalf of Andra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education for diploma holders and graduates to get admission in engineering colleges that are state-based.

