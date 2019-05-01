AP EAMCET Results 2019 LIVE updates: JNTU to declare EAMCET scores today; Andhra Pradesh students can check sche.ap.gov.in

AP EAMCET Final Result 2019 Date and Time LATEST updates | JNTU, Kakinada, is expected to announce the 2019 result for AP EAMCET 2019 today (Wednesday, 1 May) on the official website sche.ap.gov.in. The time has not been confirmed yet.
Candidates who appeared for the AP EAMCET exam, which was conducted between 20 April and 24 April, can check their scores on the official site — sche.ap.gov.in.
The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Kakinada conducts the AP EAMCET examination on behalf of Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE).
AP EAMCET is a state-level entrance exam offering admissions to various undergraduate courses offered by colleges in Andhra Pradesh.
Steps to check the AP EAMCET 2019 results on official website:
Step 1: Visit the official website — sche.ap.gov.in
Step 2: On the homepage click on the box that says 'Result'
Step 3: Enter your registration number and hall ticket number to log-in
Step 4: Click on the 'Submit' button
Step 5: The result will be displayed on the screen
Step 6: Download your result and take a print out of it for future reference
The AP EAMCET 2019 examination was conducted in two shifts — morning shift was from 10 am to 1 pm and the afternoon shift from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.
Once the results are announced, the counselling process will commence from the first week of June, 2019. Interested candidates will have to register separately to participate in AM EAMCET counseling process. The seat allotment will be conducted in three rounds.
