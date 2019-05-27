AP EAMCET Result 2019: JNTU, Kakinada to announce results after 27 May on sche.ap.gov.in; steps to check your score

AP EAMCET Result 2019 | The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Kakinada, will not announce the results for Engineering Agricultural and Medical Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET) 2019 today (27 May, Monday).

The AP EAMCET posted a message on the official website, saying that the "RC/RV marks from TS BIE will be received after 27 May. Hence, AP EAMCET-2019 ranks will be declared after 27 May."

Once declared, candidates who appeared for the AP EAMCET 2019 examinations, which were conducted between 20 to 24 April, can check their scores on the official site sche.ap.gov.in.

Steps to check the AP EAMCET 2019 results:

Step 1: Visit the official website - sche.ap.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage click on the box allotted for result.

Step 3: Once a new window opens, enter the registration number and hall ticket number to log-in.

Step 4: Click on the ‘Submit’ button.

Step 5: The result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download your result and take a print out of it for future use.

Once the results are announced, the counselling process will commence from the first week of June.

In 2018, the engineering stream had secured a pass percentage of 78.24 percent while 90.72 percent candidates cleared the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2018.

The AP EAMCET examination was conducted in two shifts — morning shift of 10 am to 1 pm and the afternoon shift was from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

About AP EAMCET:

JNTU Kakinada conducts the AP EAMCET examination on behalf of Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE). AP EAMCET is a state-level entrance exam offering admissions into various UG courses offered by colleges in Andhra Pradesh.

Your guide to the latest seat tally, live updates, analysis and list of winners for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 542 constituencies on counting day of the general elections.