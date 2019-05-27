AP EAMCET Result 2019 Date: JNTU Kakinada to release Andhra Pradesh EAMCET scores 'after 27 May' on sche.ap.gov.in

AP EAMCET Result 2019 | The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Kakinada, has said it will declare the results of the Engineering Agricultural and Medical Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET) 2019 "after 27 May".

A statement on the AP EAMCET official website read: "RC/RV marks from TS BIE will be received after 27 May. Hence, AP EAMCET 2019 ranks will be declared after 27 May."

Once declared, candidates who appeared for the AP EAMCET 2019 exams, which were conducted between 20 and 24 April, can check their scores on the official website sche.ap.gov.in.

AP EAMCET is the entrance exam for admission to undergraduate courses in engineering, agriculture and medical courses. JNTU conducts the AP EAMCET every year on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE).

Steps to check the AP EAMCET 2019 results:

Step 1: Visit the official website — sche.ap.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage click on the box that says 'Result'

Step 3: Enter your registration number and hall ticket number to log-in

Step 4: Click on the 'Submit' button

Step 5: The result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download your result and take a print out of it for future reference

After the results are announced, the counselling process will commence from the first week of June, 2019. Interested candidates will have to register separately to participate in AP EAMCET counseling process. The seat allotment will be conducted in 3 rounds.

The AP EAMCET 2019 examination was conducted in two shifts — morning shift was from 10 am to 1 pm and the afternoon shift from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

