AP EAMCET Final Result 2019: JNTU to announce results today on sche.ap.gov.in; steps to check your score

AP EAMCET Final Result 2019 | The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Kakinada, is expected to announce the results for Engineering Agricultural and Medical Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET) 2019 today (Wednesday, 1 May). Candidates can check their 2019 AP EAMCET exam on the official site sche.ap.gov.in once they are declared.

JNTU has not confirmed the time of the announcement yet.

The AP EAMCET examinations were held in the state from 20 April to 24 April, 2019.

Steps to check the AP EAMCET 2019 results:

Step 1: Visit the official website - sche.ap.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage click on the box allotted for result.

Step 3: Once a new window opens, enter the registration number and hall ticket number to log-in.

Step 4: Click on the ‘Submit’ button.

Step 5: The result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download your result and take a print out of it for future use.

Once the results are announced, the counselling process will commence from the first week of June.

The AP EAMCET examination was conducted in two shifts — morning shift of 10 am to 1 pm and the afternoon shift was from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

JNTU Kakinada conducts the AP EAMCET examination on behalf of Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE). AP EAMCET is a state-level entrance exam offering admissions into various UG courses offered by colleges in Andhra Pradesh.

