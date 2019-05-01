AP EAMCET Final Result 2019: Alternative ways to check AP EAMCET 2019 score card in case official website sche.ap.gov.in is slow

AP EAMCET Final Result 2019 | The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Kakinada, is likely to declare the result for Engineering Agricultural and Medical Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET) 2019 today (Wednesday, 1 May) on its official website. AP EAMCET candidates can check their score card/rank card once declared on the official site - sche.ap.gov.in.

In case the official website is slow or crashes due to heavy traffic, students can also check their scores on alternative websites such as manabadi.com, manabadi.co.in and schools9.com.

The AP EAMCET exam was held from 20 April to 24 April.

Steps to check the AP EAMCET 2019 results:

Step 1: Visit the official website sche.ap.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage click on the box allotted for result.

Step 3: Once a new window opens, enter the registration number and hall ticket number to login.

Step 4: Click on the ‘Submit’ button.

Step 5: The result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download your result and take a print out of it for future use.

In 2018, around 2 lakh candidates appeared for the 2018 AP EAMCET exam, of which over one lakh students successfully qualified the entrance exam. The pass percentage for engineering was 72.28 percent, while 87.6 percent students cleared the EAMCET agriculture and medical entrance exam.

JNTU Kakinada conducts the AP EAMCET examination on behalf of Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE).

AP EAMCET is a state-level entrance exam offering admissions to various undergraduate courses offered by colleges in Andhra Pradesh.

Once results are declared, the counselling process is expected to commence in June this year.

As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.

