AP EAMCET 2020: Deadline for submitting applications extended till 15 September; check sche.ap.gov.in

Candidates who wish to take the entrance test can register themselves at sche.ap.gov.in by 15 September. Applicants will, however, have to pay a late fee of Rs 10,000

The deadline for submitting application for the Andhra Pradesh Engineering Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET 2020) has been extended. Candidates who wish to take the entrance test can register themselves at sche.ap.gov.in by 15 September.

These applicants will, however, have to pay a late fee of Rs 10,000.

AP EAMCET 2020 will be conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Technological University (JNTU) on behalf of Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) on 17 September.

So far, 2,72,720 applicants have registered for EAMCET.

Along with the AP EAMCET, online registration deadline for four other common entrance tests (CETs) have been also been extended.

As per the notification by APSCHE, candidates can apply for Postgraduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP PGECET) by 23 September, while those who want to take Education Common Entrance Test (AP EdCET), Law Common Entrance Test (AP LawCET), Physical Education Common Entrance Test (AP PECET) can apply by 25 September by paying late fee.

Secretary of APSCHE Prof B Sudheer Prem Kumar said the dates have been extended as many applicants could not register due to COVID-19 conditions.

"The conveners and APSCHE are receiving representations from candidates for providing a last chance to submit the application by paying the last fee as applicable," the secretary said.

According to a report by The Indian Express, AP PGECET will be conducted from 28 to 30 September, AP EdCET and AP LawCET will be on 1 October and AP PECET will be held from 2 to 5 October.

The number of exam slots for the entrance examinations have been increased this year in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.