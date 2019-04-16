AP EAMCET 2019 Admit Card: Andhra Pradesh education council to release hall tickets today; check sche.ap.gov.in to download

AP EAMCET 2019 Admit Card | The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will release the admit card for the Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (EAMCET) 2019 on Tuesday, 16 April. Candidates who have applied for EAMCET 2019 can visit the official website sche.ap.gov.in to download their hall tickets.

EAMCET is scheduled to be held between 20 April and 24 April. The Andhra Pradesh common entrance exam is an computer-based test. The online entrance test will be held in two slots — from 10 am to 1 pm and 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

The qualifying percentage for the AP EAMCET is 25 percent of the maximum marks considered for ranking.

Students had till 27 March to submit their online applications without being charged a late fee.

Steps to download AP EAMCET 2019 Admit Card:

Step 1: Visit the official website, sche.ap.gov.in

Step 2: Select the 'download admit card' link

Step 3: Enter your registration number, roll number and date of birth

Step 4: The admit card will appear on your screen

Step 5: Download the hall ticket and take a printout for further reference

EAMCET schedule:

Engineering: 20, 21, 22 and 23 April

Agriculture: 23 and 24 April

E and A (both streams): 22 and 23 April

