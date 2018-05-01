AAP delegation meets Supreme Court-appointed panel over sealing of commercial establishments in Delhi

New Delhi: An Aam Aadmi Party delegation on Tuesday met members of a Supreme Court-appointed monitoring committee seeking a solution to the ongoing sealing drive in the national capital. AAP MLA Somnath Bharti, who was a part of the delegation, said there was fear that after local shops, shopping centres would be brought under the ambit of sealing.

After the meeting, the AAP legislator said the team was told the BJP government had a "solution" to the sealing drive being carried out against commercial establishments for alleged civic norm violations.

"We met the members of the monitoring committee. Representatives of some local shopping centres were also part of the delegation. In the meeting, we got to know that the committee doesn't have a solution, but the BJP-led central government has one instead," he said.

The Aam Aadmi Party has repeatedly demanded a Central ordinance for a permanent solution to the sealing drive being carried out by civic bodies since December. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had also threatened to go on an indefinite strike if the sealing of shops and other such establishments was not stopped.