AP DEECET 2018 result declared; check on official website apdeecet.apcfss.in

The Andhra Pradesh Diploma in Elementary Education Common Entrance Test 2018 (AP DEECET 2018) result was declared on Tuesday on the official website apdeecet.apcfss.in.

According to News18, Andhra Pradesh government's department of school education (DSE) had organised the exam on 17 and 18 May for the candidates who wanted admissions to D.El.Ed course.

The results for the exam were supposed to be delcared in June but got delayed.

Here is how you can check the AP DEECET 2018 result:

- Visit the official website apdeecet.apcfss.in.

- Click on the link 'AP DEECET results'.

- Enter hall ticket number, date of number and other required details.

- Download the result.

According to The Indian Express, the counselling will start as the results have now been declared. Students must keep a track of the official website.