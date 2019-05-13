AP board 10th results 2019: BSEAP may declare Andhra Pradesh Class 10 result tomorrow on bseap.org, say reports

AP Board 10th results 2019 | The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh, (BSEAP) may announce the Class 10 results tomorrow (Tuesday, 14 May), according to reports. Students can check their scores on bseap.org once released.

The AP inter results 2019 were declared on 12 April and it is expected that the Andhra Pradesh Class 10 results will also be announced by the second week of May.

In 2018, more than 6 lakh students had appeared for the AP board Class 10 results with a total pass percentage of 94.48 percent. Last year, the AP board Class 10 results were declared on 29 April.

This year, BSEAP conducted the Class 10 exams from 18 March to 2 April.

Steps to check AP Board 10th results 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Board bseap.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the live link to go to the result page.

Step 3: Key in all relevant information like name, birth of date and roll number.

Step 4: Click on the submit button.

Step 5: Your AP Board 10th result 2019 will be displayed.

Step 6: Take a printout for future reference.

The BSEAP is an independent agency that functions under the Ministry of Secondary Education, Government of Andhra Pradesh. It is responsible for the promotion, management and development of secondary-level school education in the state.

As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.​

