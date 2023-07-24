Anurag Thakur shocked at use of Bhagavad Gita in Oppenheimer sex scene, orders removal

The recitation of the Bhagavad Gita, a religious text of Hindus, during a sex scene in Christopher Nolan’s latest released Oppenheimer has been drawing flak across India. Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur expressed displeasure and has pulled up the film certification body, ordering the portion to be deleted from the film.

In the film, released on 21 July, a scene shows actor Cillian Murphy, playing the titular role, engaging in sexual intercourse with psychologist Jean Tatler (Florence Pugh) reciting verses from the Bhagavad Gita.

Thakur lashed out at the film certification body, popularly called the censor board, over ‘objectionable’ scenes in Oppenheimer film and asked the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) how it passed the certification body’s filters.

The I&B minister has asked for the scene to be deleted from the film.

As per sources to ANI, Thakur has warned that stringent action will be taken against all CBFC members involved in approving the screening of the film.

The minister expressed his displeasure over the CBFC’s failure to safeguard the interests of the public, emphasising that such negligence cannot be overlooked. He asserted that the members of CBFC would be held responsible for their actions, signalling a clear message of accountability.

Oppenheimer has set the box office ringing, but the controversial scene from the film has enraged some Indian movie-goers.

Terming the scene “a disturbing attack on Hinduism”, Information Commissioner Uday Mahurkar has shot a letter to Christopher Nolan and appealed to the director to remove the scene worldwide.

“… Oppenheimer which was released on 21st July contains scenes which make a scathing attack on Hinduism…. One is perplexed as to how the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) could approve the movie with this scene,” Mahurkar said.

“The Foundation urges, on behalf of the public of this nation and timeless tradition of lives being transformed by revered Gita, the I & B Ministry to do all that is needed to uphold dignity of the revered holy book of the Hindus, punish those involved and setting processes in place that such things do not happen in future,” Mahurkar said sharing a press release by the ‘Save Culture Save India Foundation’.

According to reports, the CBFC gave Oppenheimer a U/A rating making it suitable for viewers above 13 years. The studio Universal Pictures had cut some portions of the sex scene to reduce the length as it thought the censor board would not allow them.