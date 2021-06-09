The next Lok Sabha polls could be announced sometime in March 2024, which could be held under Kumar’s watch

Former Uttar Pradesh cadre IAS officer Anup Chandra Pandey was appointed as an election commissioner on Tuesday.

The legislative department in the law ministry announced that President Ram Nath Kovind appointed Pandey, a retired Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the 1984 batch, as an election commissioner with effect from the date he assumes office.

The IAS officer was handpicked by Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath to head the state bureaucracy on 28 June, 2018. He retired in August 2019.

There was a vacancy in the poll panel after Sunil Arora demitted office as the chief election commissioner (CEC) on 12 April. While Sushil Chandra is the CEC, Rajiv Kumar is the other election commissioner.

The 62-year-old will demit office in February 2024 on attaining the age of 65 years, according to the age criteria guiding the election commissioners.

The next Lok Sabha polls could be announced sometime in March 2024, which could be held under Kumar’s watch. The poll panel will have its full strength of three members when Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Manipur and Uttarakhand go to polls early next year.

Born on 15 February, 1959, Pandey has held several key positions, including that of the chief secretary of Uttar Pradesh under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and also as the Infrastructure and Industrial Development Commissioner of the state. He has a BTech degree in mechanical engineering, an MBA degree and a doctorate in ancient history, according to The Indian Express.