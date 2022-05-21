Anti-Terrorism Day 2022: History, significance and all you need to know

The day is marked on the death anniversary of the former Indian Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi who was killed in a terrorist attack in 1991. This year, the nation will observe Rajiv Gandhi’s 31st death anniversary

Anti-Terrorism Day is marked every year on 21 May to promote national harmony and unity among the Indian citizens of all caste and creeds. The foremost objective of observing this particular day is to suckle the youth from terrorism and the cult of violence by highlighting the suffering of common people caused by terrorism.

The day is marked on the death anniversary of the former Indian Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi who was killed in a terrorist attack in 1991. This year, the nation will observe Rajiv Gandhi’s 31st death anniversary.

History of Anti-Terrorism Day:

It was on this day in the year 1991, the seventh Indian Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated by the LTTE terrorists while attending an election campaign for the Congress Party at Sriperumbudur in Tamil Nadu. The shocking attack was carried out by a woman who was a suicide bomber and she was associated with a terrorist organisation named Liberation of Tamil Tiger Eelam (LTTE).

On that dark day, the explosion also claimed 16 innocent lives along with the Prime Minister. After Indira Gandhi’s assassination in 1984, Rajiv Gandhi took the oath at the age of 40. He became the youngest Prime Minister of India and served from 1984 to 1989.

After the brutal act of terror, the day was decided to be observed as the Anti-Terrorism Day as a reminder of the horrific memory and to tell every generation of the nation what kind of heinous consequences, terrorist activities can bring.

Anti-Terrorism Day Significance:

Terrorism is an act of threat to national security, as well as international stability and prosperity. As we all know that India’s greatest strength is ‘Unity in Diversity’, we can tackle any threat of terror through good practices of national integration and brotherhood.

The Anti-Terrorism Day is meant to spread the message of humanity and peace among the citizens. On this occasion, it is also a time to pay tribute to the thousands of soldiers who lost their lives while fighting against terrorism to protect the people of India.

