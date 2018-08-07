Anti-terrorism court hands gets death penalty to Kasur convict for rape, murder of 2 more girls in Pakistan

Lahore: The convict in a rape and murder of a minor girl in Punjab's Kasur city, which sparked outrage and protests across Pakistan, has been given death penalty by an anti-terrorism court for two more similar cases, according to a media report.

Imran Ali, 24 who was involved in at least nine incidents of rape-cum-murder of minors, including the brutal rape and murder of the minor girl in Kasur which he had confessed to during her murder investigation, Dawn newspaper reported. The anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday handed out the death penalty to Ali after the prosecution established the role of Ali in the rape and murder charges framed in the cases, the report said.

He is currently incarcerated and on death-row for the rape and murder of the minor Kasur girl. He was also ordered to pay a fine of Rs 1,500,000 and Rs 75,000 under the compensation determined by the court. Failure to pay the fines will result in an additional six months of imprisonment, the court said.

On Saturday, Ali was given death sentence on 12 counts for the rape and murder of three other minor girls. Three more cases remain pending against him. Earlier this year, the rape and murder of the minor girl in Kasur had sparked outrage and protests across the country.

Ali was nabbed by authorities on 23 January following a DNA-match. He was found to be a serial killer and had confessed to his crimes. On 17 February, he was given a death sentence for abduction, rape and murder in the Kasur girl case.

He was then awarded four counts of the death penalty, one life term, 7-year jail term and Rs 4.1 million in fines back in February for raping and murdering the minor Kasur girl.