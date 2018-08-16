You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Anti-Sterlite protests in Tuticorin: Vedanta says it is yet to receive notification on locals' plea seeking compensation

India Press Trust of India Aug 16, 2018 16:45:48 IST

New Delhi: Vedanta on Thursday said that it is yet to receive notification from the Madras High Court on the latter issuing notice to the group's Sterlite Copper plant on a petition seeking Rs 750 crore compensation, and asserted that it will evaluate a further course of action upon a study of the same.

File image. Reuters

File image. Reuters

"This is with reference to your email... regarding a news item titled 'Madras HC issues notice to Vedanta's Sterlite on plea for Rs 7.5 bn relief'," the company informed the Bombay Stock Exchange.

In this regard, it said, the company is yet to receive the notice as well as the copy of the petition from the court and will evaluate further course of action upon study of the same. "Further, the company upon receipt of the communication will make the necessary announcement," it added.

The Madras High Court had earlier this week issued a notice to the Sterlite Copper plant on a petition seeking Rs 750 crore towards the rehabilitation of people affected by pollution allegedly caused by it and relief for victims of the police firing during a protest in May. Petitioner Vijaya Nivas had sought a court direction to the company to pay Rs 620 crore for rehabilitation of people in and around its plant in Tuticorin, apart from a compensation of Rs 10 crore each for the 13 people killed in police firing during the anti-Sterlite agitation on 22 and 23 May.

When the matter came up for hearing, Justices M M Sundaresh and Satheesh Kumar issued notices to Sterlite Copper chairman Anil Agarwal and the central and state governments.


Updated Date: Aug 16, 2018 16:45 PM

Also Watch

Social Media Star: India’s top lifestyle bloggers share their trade secrets on the latest episode
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Reviewing Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible - Fallout in 10 questions
  • Friday, August 10, 2018 It's a Wrap: Fanney Khan stars Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Wednesday, August 15, 2018 Partition's real cost: Sonam Kalra revisits accounts of separation, loss in a spellbinding performance
  • Monday, August 13, 2018 Asian Games 2018: How Indian women's hockey team moved on from heartbreak at London World Cup

Also See






3 amazing art apps | What The App



Top Stories




Cricket Scores