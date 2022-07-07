Keezhvaipur Police registered the case under Section 2 of the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971.

New Delhi: Police have registered a case against Kerala minister Saji Cheriyan who resigned from the state Cabinet on Wednesday after coming under fire for his remarks against the Constitution.

Case registered against Kerala minister Saji Cheriyan, who resigned from the state cabinet yesterday, for his remarks against the Constitution. Keezhvaipur Police registered a case under section 2 of the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971. (File pic) pic.twitter.com/3vYRRzBwhG — ANI (@ANI) July 7, 2022

Amidst mounting criticism from various quarters, Cheriyan — a senior CPI(M) leader who held Cultural Affairs, Fisheries and Youth Affairs portfolios in the Cabinet — met media persons at the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) on Wednesday and announced that he has handed over his resignation to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Later, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan accepted the resignation of Cheriyan and allocated the portfolios of fisheries, culture and youth affairs held by him to the Chief Minister, according to a Raj Bhavan tweet.

Cheriyan is the first minister to resign from the second LDF government headed by Vijayan.

A magistrate court in Thiruvalla on Wednesday had directed the Keezhvaipur police to register a case against Cheriyan on the basis of a plea moved by an Ernakulam-based lawyer for allegedly insulting the Constitution, police said.

With inputs from PTI

