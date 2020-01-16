Anti-CAA protests: Delhi court grants anticipatory bail to social worker accused of instigating violence in Seemapuri

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Thursday granted anticipatory bail to a man, who, according to the police, had allegedly instigated a crowd to pelt stones at cops during a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in east Delhi's Seemapuri.

Additional Sessions Judge Sanjeev Kumar Malhotra granted the relief to Haji Tahir, a social worker, on furnishing a bail bond of Rs 20,000 with one surety of like amount and asked him to join the investigation as and when required by the police.

The court further directed him to not indulge in any activity that may disturb public peace.

During the hearing, the investigating officer told the court Tahir allegedly instigated the crowd at Seemapuri to pelt stones at the police during a protest against the amended citizenship law on 20 December.

The police said they visited his house twice but found it locked. They said they had also obtained non-bailable warrants against him.

When the court asked if there was any evidence to substantiate the allegations, the police said they do not have any CCTV footage or video clip to show that Tahir instigated the crowd.

Advocates Zakir Raza and Abdul Gaffar, appearing for Tahir, told the court that he has been falsely implicated and he went to the spot along with the Station House Officer (SHO) and offered roses to the police officials.

The counsel submitted a video clip which showed that Tahir was giving roses to the police officials and the SHO was appreciating him for the gesture.

Tahir is a social worker and earlier DCP North-East had issued a commendation card for him which was submitted to the court, Raza told the court.

The police had said in the case FIR that despite telling him repeatedly not to hold protest against the citizenship law, Tahir had led a protest march of around 1000-1500 protestors at Seemapuri on December 20.

The competent authority had not given permission for the march and despite warnings to call off the protest, they continued to raise slogans against the citizenship law, the FIR has alleged.

The police told the crowd that it was an unlawful assembly and asked them to disperse, the FIR said.

It further alleged that when the police tried to stop them from marching forward, the protestors started pelting stones targeting them and a public bus which was passing from there.

Several police officials were injured and the Additional DCP of Shahdara district had to fire in the air to control the violent crowd, the FIR claimed.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.