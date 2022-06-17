Anti-Agnipath stir: One killed in Telangana as violence continues in multiple states; Bihar deputy CM's house attacked

Police resorted to aerial firing to disperse angry protesters at the Secunderabad Railway Station in Telangana as the unrest spread to southern states

At least one person has been killed and 15 injured in Telangana as violence against the Centre's Agnipath scheme spread to southern states on Friday.

Unrest over the four-year recruitment plan for the armed forces continued for the third day in multiple states including Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and Haryana.

Here's a look at the situation in places where the protests are taking place:

Telangana

According to PTI, Police resorted to aerial firing to disperse protesters at the Secunderabad Railway Station as a mob set ablaze three trains.

#WATCH | Telangana: Secunderabad railway station vandalised and a train set ablaze by agitators who are protesting against #AgnipathRecruitmentScheme. pic.twitter.com/2llzyfT4XG — ANI (@ANI) June 17, 2022

Bihar

In Bihar which has witnessed one of the worst violence during the ongoing stir, mobs set ablaze several trains in railway stations across the state.

They blocked tracks and torched a train in Lakhisarai.

A 1,500-strong mob vandalised public property at the Danapur Railway Station in capital Patna.

#WATCH | Bihar: Trains burnt and damaged, cycles, benches, bikes, and stalls thrown on railway tracks amid the ongoing agitation against the recently announced #AgnipathRecruitmentScheme (Visuals from Danapur Railway Station, Patna district) pic.twitter.com/JBOnCihIoZ — ANI (@ANI) June 17, 2022

Train coaches were torched at the Islampur Railway Station in Nalanda.

Bihar | Train coaches torched by protesters at Islampur railway station in Nalanda today pic.twitter.com/3wSTlRZiSp — ANI (@ANI) June 17, 2022

A school bus with children on board got stuck as protesters blocked roads in Darbhanga. The bus managed to get out after police intervention.

#WATCH | Bihar: A school bus, with children on board, got stuck in the road blockade by agitators in Darbhanga. The bus later managed to get out of the blockade with Police intervention. The agitators were protesting against the #AgnipathRecruitmentSchemepic.twitter.com/E8lFLk9leD — ANI (@ANI) June 17, 2022

Earlier, angry protesters attacked deputy CM Renu Devi's house in Bettiah district.

Uttar Pradesh

The Jattari Police Station building and a police vehicle were set on fire by protesters in Aligarh.

#WATCH Jattari Police Station building and a police vehicle were set ablaze by protesters in Aligarh#AgnipathProtests pic.twitter.com/WFPI7CVQuE — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) June 17, 2022

What are protesters demanding?

Demonstrators have raised objections to the scheme's short four-year tenure and the lack of pensions for Agniveers. There have raised concerns over career opportunities after an Agniveer's term.

The Centre on Tuesday launched the Agnipath scheme. As part of the initiative, 46,000 Agniveers will be recruited for a four-year duration in 2022.

Up to 25 percent of the Agvineers will be retained while the rest will let go with a severance package at the end of their service.

